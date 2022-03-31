FG: Ajaokuta Rolling Mill can’t Be Ready Again In 2022

Attributes delay to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war

Says local bitumen processing’ll reduce road construction cost

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has ruled out the possibility of completing the 43-year-old Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill in Kogi State this year, saying its initial resolve to resume the construction of the mill was thwarted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Making this disclosure Thursday while featuring on the weekly ministerial media briefing at the State House, Abuja was the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

He revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of $2 million for the conduct of a technical audit of the mill as demanded by Russians before the restart of its implementation.

He said the technical audit was necessary to ascertain the condition of the facility before restarting the work.

According to…