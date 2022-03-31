Hacey Set to Extend Interventions to Family Planning, Immunization, Others in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Hacey Health Initiative, has assured of its commitment to continue to work on scaling up its medical and healthcare interventions beyond the 95 facilities it is currently working across Oyo State.This is just as it said its current intervention in 21 out of the 33 local government areas is to be expanded to reach more council areas expanding the scope, particularly its platforms to offer other health services such as family health planning, immunization among other aspects of general healthcare for women and young people across the state.

The Executive Director of the non-governmental organisation, Rhoda Robinson, made the disclosure while speaking after a tour of the Idi Ogungun Primary Health care facility, Agodi Gate, Ibadan, to interact with healthcare workers and pregnant women at the facility.

The NGO had in company of the Intellectual Property Research Deployment (IPRD) Solutions New York,…