Olanipekun Reiterates Commitment to Judiciary

Says I have always given my all

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The new Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Thursday reiterated his commitment to the survival and success of the Nigerian Judiciary.

Olanipekun reiterated his commitment shortly after assuming leadership as the 51st Chairman of the body.

He took over from former Supreme Court Justice, Bode Rhodes- vivour.

“Whatever position I found myself, I have always striven to represent our noble profession as an ambassador and exemplar, displaying the learning, good character and virtues which the law profession is reputed for, to the admiration of the non-legal communities.

“Arising from the foregoing, I pledge to continue to give my all to the services of the Body of Benchers as Chairman for the next year and, in doing so, I will be calling upon you all for your cooperation, understanding, assistance, advice and counsel. Nobody…