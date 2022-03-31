Put Nigeria above Other Interests, IBB Counsels PDP Presidential Aspirants

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has counseled those aspiring for the presidency of the country to put Nigeria above other interests in everything they do.

Babangida gave the counsel when he received the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Bauchi and Sokoto State Governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Waziri Tambwal, who paid him a courtesy visit at his Minna uphill residence on Thursday.

“Your belief in having a better Nigeria featured very prominently. You made my day. What you talked about is Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria. I want you to keep it up, for the benefit of this country and generations yet unborn,” Babangida said in reaction to Saraki’s comments who led the three-man delegation.

He promised…