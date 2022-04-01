2023: Delta Varsity Lecturer Declares Governorship Ambition

* Vows to dislodge Ibori’s political dynasty

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A lecturer in the Department of Engineering, Delta State University, Dr. Goodnews Agbi, Thursday obtained a form to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State on the ticket of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Agbi and some notable Nigerians, including Messrs Audu Ogbeh and Anthony Alabi, instituted a court case that lasted about eight years against a former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

The case, which started in 2004 at a High Court, terminated at the Supreme Court in 2012.

Addressing journalists after he obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms, Agbi said he would contest the governorship election on the platform of the NNPP.

He said Anthony Alabi, his co-plaintiff in the celebrated criminal case against Ibori, would serve as his deputy.

He vowed to dislodge the structure put in place by the Ibori political dynasty in…