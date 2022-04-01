A’Ibom Tasks Nigerian Immigration Service on Terrorism

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Worried by the state of insecurity, the Akwa Ibom State Government has challenged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to adopt new approaches to protect the nation and check acts of terrorism in the country.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, gave the task yesterday in Uyo during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme on the Nigeria Visa Policy Document (NVP 2020) that was organised by the Akwa Ibom State Command of the NIS.

Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, reasoned that a robust and proactive immigration service could be used to forestall terrorist attacks.

He urged the NIS to take a cue from the United States of America, which has made its immigration service part of its Department of Homeland Affairs to prevent a repeat of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

The governor lauded the collaboration among security agencies in the state…