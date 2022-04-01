BoI Eyes $10bn from Foreign Investors, Disbursed N1.2trn in Seven Years

Deji Elumoye and James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday commended the board and management of the Bank of Industry (BoI) for contributing to the growth and industrialisation of Nigeria.

Buhari made the commendation when he unveiled the bank’s second edifice in Abuja. He said the structure would boost BoI’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) potential.

That came as BoI said it had raised about $4 billion from over 100 international banks/investors in over 20 countries within the past four years. The bank revealed that it was also working to increase the figure to about $10 billion within the next few years.

Buhari pointed out that the development finance institution had disbursed over N1.4 trillion to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) at single-digit interest rate. This helped in making access to credit easier and affordable for Nigerians as well as supporting the diversification…