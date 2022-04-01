Challenged by Train Attack, Doubted by a Nervous Nation, Military Launches Offensive against Terrorists





*Kills 34 insurgents linked to bombing incident

*Outraged lawmakers say nowhere is safe again in Nigeria

*Want NSA sacked, accuse agencies of profiting from insecurity

*Doguwa: Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms in self-defence

*El-Rufai, Amaechi’s confessions confirm APC’s complicity, says PDP

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh, Udora Orizu in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Determined to punish Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train, which killed eight passengers and left scores unaccounted for, the military, yesterday, launched a counter-offensive against terrorists suspected of links with the bombing incident, killing 34 of them through air strikes.

The attack created deep fears in citizens and doubt about the ability of the military to defend the country’s democracy and territorial integrity.

In their reaction to the incident, members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, expressed serious…