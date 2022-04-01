Court Convicts 73-year-old Man for Falsification of Vehicle Documents in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has convicted a 73-year-old trader, Bashir Alabi, for falsification of vehicle documents.

Alabi was handed over to the police for investigation having confirmed by the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) Motor Licencing Authority (MLA) office at Pake, Ilorin, that vehicle documents presented for processing by him were fake.

An extensive investigation on the case revealed three other suspects, Ogunmoroti Akindele, 56, a trader at Kilanko area, Ilorin; Idowu Adebisi, 73, a business centre operator at GRA in Ilorin, and Johnson Ariyo, 32, a computer operator at GRA, Ilorin.

The additional three suspects were nabbed by the Monitoring Unit of the state Police Command for having incriminating documents in their possession and for their involvement in the trade of printing and selling fake Kwara State vehicle documents.

A further…