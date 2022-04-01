FG Charges NBC Board to Prevent Incendiary Broadcast During 2023 Election

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has charged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to scale up its regulatory role ahead of the 2023 general election.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the call at the inauguration of the governing board of the NBC. He said the NBC will come under increasing pressure to step up its regulatory role to prevent a repeat of what transpired before, during and after the 2019 general elections, when some broadcast stations threw caution to the wind and engaged in inciting, incendiary and unprofessional broadcasts.“It is important for the Commission to ensure that its licensees adhere strictly to the tenets of the Broadcasting Code,” Mohammed said.He also called on the Board to initiate relevant policies that will drive the implementation of the Digital Switch Over (DSO), which is the flagship project of the NBC.He said that government had been…