Sokoto Debunks Report Alleging Diversion of N189bn

The Sokoto State government has debunked what it called “reckless and provoking reports” alleging diversion of N189 billion by the state, published by some online news media.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Muhammad Bello, said “these media reports are false in all material particulars and should be completely disregarded.”

The statement said the reports which cited “a so-called EFCC interim report on Sokoto State… are products of orchestrated efforts by political hacks to taint the reputation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is a frontline aspirant for 2023 PDP Presidential ticket.”

