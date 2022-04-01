Stock Market Shrugs Off Insecurity Worries, Gained N3.02trn in Q1

Kayode Tokede

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained N3.02 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, notwithstanding the growing insecurity concerns in the country.

The market performance was buoyed by impressive corporate earnings by major listed companies that saw some of them delivering robust dividend payout to shareholders.

Precisely, the market capitalisation gained N3.02 trillion to close on March 31, 2022, at N25.312 trillion, higher than the N22.297 trillion it opened for trading activities on January 4, 2021.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which tracks the general market movement of all listed companies on the Exchange, also rose by 9.95 per cent to close at 46,965.48 basis points in the first Q1 2022.

Data compiled by THISDAY revealed that the sectoral performance of the NGX was bullish, as most indices closed the period on uptrend as at March 25, 2022.

For instance, the NGX…