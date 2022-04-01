Supporters of Katsina APC Guber Aspirants Disrupt LG Campaign Flag-off

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The teeming supporters of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State have disrupted the party’s local government election campaign flag-off in Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The APC supporters, mostly youths, stormed the Kankia township stadium and started shouting to distract, as well as engaged in singing and dancing all in a bid to disrupt proceedings at the event.

The gubernatorial aspirants, whose supporters were at the event, included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, QS Mannir Yakubu, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda and Hon. Faruq Lawal Jobe, among others.

Some of the party’s supporters, who were seen with dangerous weapons at the venue of the event, could not heed to the advice by the master of the ceremony to remain calm despite the presence of Governor Aminu Bello Masari…