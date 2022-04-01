With $537m, US Begins Construction of Largest Consulate Globally in Lagos



Bennett Oghifo, Segun James in Lagos

The United States Government yesterday commenced the construction of a new Consulate office, which would be the largest globally, to be situated at the iconic Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

An impressive ground-breaking ceremony on the project, estimated at $537 million, was witnessed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was joined US Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard, and US Consul General Claire Pierangelo.

Located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new US Consulate General in Lagos would support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.

“When completed, it will be the largest US Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria,” according to a statement issued…