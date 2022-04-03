Declare State of Emergency on Insecurity, NNDI Tells Buhari

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A new movement under the aegis of the New Nigeria Dream Initiative (NNDI) yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security.

The group said the problem Nigeria is confronted with at the moment remains bad leadership, poor infrastructural development, lack of social amenities, poor economy, rising crime wave, among others.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling of NNDI, its National Coordinator, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, condemned the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Monday night, saying the federal government should take very serious action on the level of insecurity in the country in order to contain the spiralling violence.

Among others, the group is made up of former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mike Okiro, former Spokesman of the Nigerian Police and Commissioner of Police (rtd), Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu and Reverend Justin…