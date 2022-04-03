Disquiet in House over Worsening Insecurity

GAVEL

Udora Orizu writes that the recent terror attacks have created unease in the National Assembly as members of the House of Representatives last week criticised the federal government and security agencies for failing to secure lives and property

The House of Representatives at the plenary last week expressed disappointment in the security agencies and federal government for failing in its constitutional mandate of protection of lives and property.

Over the years, the security situation in the country has continued to degenerate, and it seems the security agencies are overwhelmed. On March 25, 2022, there was a horrific attack at the Kaduna International Airport where terrorists occupied the runway, hijacked the airport’s flight system and confronted military. The evil attack culminated in the death of a security guard of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency…