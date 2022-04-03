Nigerian Innovators Receive 2022 Achievers Award

The Lord’s Achievers Awards, an annual award ceremony organised by Nigeria’s finest premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, held its fourth edition on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Landmark Event Centre, amidst pomp and ceremony.

The event was established to recognise and celebrate young and exceptional Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavours.

The theme of this year was “The Bold and Audacious”, spotlighting individuals who have made an impact in their field through bold and daring innovation, placed Nigeria on the map and proven the reward of perseverance and resilience.

The General Manager, Marketing, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi, celebrated the honorees and highlighted how each individual’s work continues to influence and inspire others to contribute to the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said: “Since the establishment…