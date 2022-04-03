Tom Associates Announces Management Changes

In a major management team rejig aimed at repositioning to meet contemporary business challenges, Tom Associates Training, the leading training firm, has announced key management changes.

Leading the new team as the Chief Executive Officer is Temitope Jegede, until now Senior Management and Leadership Consultant at Tom Associates.

In the new dispensation, the firm’s Founder and Chief Consultant, Mr. Abiodun Toki, will take a new position as Chairman after three decades of remarkable leadership that has seen the firm growing from its little beginnings to a clear and undisputed leader in the line of management training business.

Temitope Jegede, the new man on the driver’s seat is expected to hit the ground running in the task of leading the company to assert its leadership position in the industry and take a bigger share of the market.

The new CEO will be leading his team to compete in a market that is now driven by…