Anambra Community Youths Protest Incessant Arrest by Police

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths of Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested what they called incessant arrests in the community by personnel of the Anambra State Police Command.

The youths called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, to urgently come to their aid as over 80 youths have been arrested on the instigation of some wealthy individuals in the community.

The youths in a peaceful protest marched round the community, calling for the release of their colleagues, who have remained in detention without any established crime.

Placards carried by the protesting youths read: “Isuaniocha people are crying for help, Governor Soludo come to our aid;” “Governor Soludo: Isuaniocha people are dying please save us from brutality.”

The placards also alleged that “DSP Mathew Agu and others are terrorists in police uniform, IGP please intervene;” “Tony…