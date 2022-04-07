Group Wants Kwara Assembly to Appoint Substantive Clerk

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A leading pro-democracy group in Kwara State, Kwara Must Change, has urged the leadership of the state House of Assembly to appoint a substantive Clerk of the state Assembly to avoid creating unnecessary gap.

The group said the development became imperative in view of the alleged controversy surrounding the contract engagement and re-engagement of the clerk of the state House of Assembly, Hajiya Jummai Kperogi.

The contract engagement and re-engagement of Kperogi after the completion of her 35 years in service by the state House of Assembly had continued to create tension in the state.

The development, however, led a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), to issue a 14-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Assembly to reverse the contract engagement and re-engagement of the Clerk, Kperogi, or face legal action.

The organisation described as…