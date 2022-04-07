House Approves Establishment of National Social Investment Programme, NYSC Trust Fund

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through third reading a Bill which seeks to establish National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) with a view to assisting and empowering the poor and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

The Bill was passed after the adoption of the report of Committee on Poverty Alleviation at the Committee of the Whole.

As stipulated in Clause 18 of the bill, the funding for the NSIP programmes shall be drawn from: counterpart contribution from the Federal, State and Local Governments; such sums as may be appropriated for the programmes by the National Assembly; such sums as may be provided by the federal government or by a state government to support the activities of the office or a particular programme; donations from individuals, companies, government institutions, bilateral or multilateral organisations and development partners.

Other sources include: two per cent of…