Ijaw Congress Urges FG to Obey Court Order on NDDC Board

The President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of Ijaws worldwide, Professor Benjamin Okaba, has urged all the concerned Ministers of the Federal Government (Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio) to obey the directive of Hon. Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and also “impress it upon the President to immediately put a substantive board in place for the NDDC.”

According to him, “the illegality (in NDDC) is not helping the interventionist agency created to tackle developmental challenges ravaging the region.”

A March 14, 2022, order of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State granted a perpetual injunction restraining the AGF from further constituting an interim or sole administratorship to run the affairs of the commission. The court further said: “That leave is hereby granted to the…