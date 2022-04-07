INEC Rejects Kano PDP Caretaker Committee, Recognises Former Executives as Ordered by Court

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the newly constituted Kano Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in obedience to the order of the Federal High Court which restrained the party from tampering with the Kano authentic state executive. INEC directives and rejection has rendered a nullity the decision of the PDP to proceed to inaugurate the illegal Caretaker Committee despite the order of the Court and INEC decision. This action of the Commission means that if the PDP does not revert to the authentic executive, the party will not likely have a governorship candidate and parliamentary seat candidates for 2023 elections. INEC’s position on the matter was contained in a letter dated April 6, 2022 and signed by its Secretary. Rose Oriaran-Anthony. The letter which was addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, read, “Please refer…