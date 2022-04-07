Insecurity: House Urges Police to Construct Divisional HQ in Oyo Town

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Police Force to construct a Divisional Police headquarters at Ayete town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to include the construction of a divisional police headquarters in the 2023 budget estimates.

The resolutions of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muraina Ajibola at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Ajibola said the House is aware that in the last 10 years, Ibarapa North LGA, including Ayete town, has experienced several violent attacks allegedly perpetrated by bandits and other criminals, resulting in the loss of lives and property worth billions of naira.

He said the House was also aware that Ibarapa North LGA has witnessed skirmishes between men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers due to its…