Lagos Govt Sets up Parks Management Committee, Makes MC Oluomo Chairman, Retired AIG Odumosu Member





By Segun James

Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

The government in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso released about about 04.30 am revealed that the former state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo is the new chairman of the committee.According to the statement, the move “is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.”

The Government said that it had therefore, “exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”

Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper