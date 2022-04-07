Senate Okays Transport University for Buhari’s Town

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday approved the establishment of the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, the hometown of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Katsina State.

The Senate passed the bill seeking its establishment at plenary.

The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), in his presentation, said the establishment of the university would allow Nigerians access to modern knowledge, emerging techniques and skills in the transport industry.

He said the institution would provide required knowledge to prospective students to enhance Nigeria’s transportation sector and make them drivers of the industry.

He also explained that the development of the transport sector by knowledge transfer and capacity building would in turn generate employment opportunities for…