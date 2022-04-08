Alleged N12m Fraud: Court Remands Rugby Association Boss, Olarinde

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court in Lagos State has remanded the Chairman of the Lagos State Rugby Association, Mr. Steven Olarinde, in Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) custody pending the fulfillment of his bail terms.

Justice Ringim granted Mr. Olarinde, 55, bail in the sum of N10 million after hearing his second bail application in connection with an alleged N12 million fraud charge.

The judge also required the defendant to produce two sureties in the like sum, the first of whom must be resident in Lagos, while the second must be a landed property owner within Lagos, and both of whom most tender six-month bank statements.

He further directed the defendant to deposit his international passport with the court.

Olarinde was arraigned in March by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He pleaded “not guilty” to a two-count charge marked FHC/L/104C/2022 and dated February 8, 2022.

The charge contained…