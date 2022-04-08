Buhari Receives APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received in audience the newly elected National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abduillahi Adamu, at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu, a two-time former governor of Nasarawa State and ranking Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, who was elected at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday, March 25, 2022, was accompanied by the former Acting Chairman of the APC caretaker and convention committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce the new Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu, to the national leader of the party, President Buhari.

Details later…

