Defection: Ayade Escapes Sack as Judge Bows to Appeal Court Judgment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

In submission to the principle of “Stare disisis”, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday refused to order the removal of Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, from office.

The judge had, on March 22, sacked two members of the National Assembly from Cross River State and 18 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that brought them to power in 2019.

Justice Taiwo had on March 25, adjourned to April 6, to deliver his judgment in the suit seeking the sack of Ayade and his deputy owing to their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), last year.

However, when the matter came up Wednesday, the judge asked lawyers to parties in the suit to address him on the propriety of going ahead with his judgment in the light of a Court of Appeal judgment that held that a…