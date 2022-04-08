Govt Asked to Provide Legal Framework for Collection of Zakat

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A call has been made for the provision of a legal framework for the collection of Zakat, a form of almsgiving ordered in the Quran to be collected by Muslim Ummah.

Zakat by Quranic ranking is next after prayer in importance in the list of the five pillars of Islam.

Speaking at a workshop in Abuja on “Maximising the Power of Zakat to Support Families Forced to Flee in Nigeria,” which was organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Chairman of Association of Zakat and Wagf Operators in Nigeria (AZAWON), Mr. Muhammad Maidoki, obsrved that just like Sukuk that has redefined the story of infrastructure development in Nigeria, the Zakat has the potential to reposition the country’s economy.

Maidoki said the nation is in perilous times economically and need all strategies to get on, noting that with a legal framework for Zakat, billions of Naira could be collected…