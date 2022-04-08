Osun 2022: Federal High Court Grants Babayemi’s Prayers, Overrules PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has granted the application of a gubernatorial aspirant in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dotun Babayemi, for abridgement of time in a suit against the PDP, INEC and Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The court overruled the bid of the PDP to stop Babayemi’s application for the abridgement of time in the case.

Babayemi, in a suit with No:FHC/OS/CyS/26/2022 and presided over by Hon. Justice N. Ayo-Emmauel, is challenging that the respondents did not use the authentic party delegate list as ordered by the State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa, and presided over by Hon. Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe.

I.T Tewogbola represented PDP while INEC and Senator Ademola Adeleke, were not represented at the proceedings.

Leading other Counsels for the Plaintiff, Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), had applied for the abridgement of time so as to accelerate the hearing of the case but…