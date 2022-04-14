FG Links Attack on Kaduna Bound Train to Boko Haram, Bandits’ Alliance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday attributed the cause of the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train to the unholy alliance between Boko Haram insurgents and rampaging bandits.

It said though security agencies are still working hard to unveil the group behind the attack, preliminary report shows that the criminal groups were collaborating, but urged Nigerians to also collaborate with government to smoke the criminals out.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed, assured Nigerians that the government was on top of the matter.

Magashi, while responding to a question on whether government has identified those behind the attack said: “Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved,…