FG Trains 120 Cassava Farmers on Management of Whiteflies Infestation

Fidelis David in Akure

The federal government has commenced the training of 120 cassava farmers from Ondo, Edo and Ekiti States on good agricultural practices, control and management of whiteflies infestation on cassava farms.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday at a workshop on capacity building and development for cassava farmers at the Federal College of Agriculture, Training Centre, Akure, Ondo State.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Tony Otunoye, said the training became necessary to sensitise farmers and other stakeholders along the cassava value chain from the three states, through the workshop to spread the basic concept of agricultural best practices on whitefly and disease control in cassava production.

He said: “Whitefly is an old scourge but cassava…