Insecurity: Senate Okays Bills for Peace Corps, Hunters Council Establishment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed the bills for the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) and the Nigerian Hunters Council.

The approval of the two bills followed the consideration of the reports by the Committee on Interior.

The Peace Corps bill was sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) while that of the Hunters Council establishment was sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South).

Senator Sulieman Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) presented the reports on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Kashim Shettima.

Umar said the panel consolidated the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill and National Unity Corps Bill into one for “ease of advancing its work.”

He said the Nigerian Peace Corps bill seeks to empower, develop and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building.

Umar explained that the Corps…