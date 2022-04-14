Two Anambra Lawmakers Defect to PDP

Two lawmakers in Anambra House of Assembly have announced their defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the lawmakers, Messrs Douglas Egbuna (Onitsha North I) and John Nwokoye (Awka North), announced their defection at plenary in Awka yesterday.

“I’m pleased to announce my defection from APC to PDP over reasons best known to me,” Egbuna, who used to be a PDP member and Deputy Minority Whip of the assembly, told his colleagues.

Also speaking, Nwokoye said: “I want to also officially announce my defection to

PDP for personal reasons. I’m no longer a member of APGA and neither am I a member of APC.”

The Minority Leader, Mr Onyebuchi Offor (Ekwusigo), welcomed the lawmakers to PDP, even as he commended them for their decision.

“I thank you for making the decision to join our…