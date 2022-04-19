Amidst Death Rumour, Akeredolu Arrives Nigeria, Endorses Wife’s Bid for Senate

Fidelis David in Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has arrived Nigeria amidst rumours of his death, just as he has declared support for his wife, Betty Anyawu Akeredolu’s aspiration to contest the Imo East Senatorial election in 2023.

There were widespread rumours at the weekend that Akeredolu had died in a German hospital.

But in order to discredit the rumour, Akeredolu had on Saturday appeared on a short video, which has since gone viral, singing and dancing to prove that he was hale and hearty.

The governor who left the state for Germany on a 14-day vacation was however seen in another video released by his aides on Sunday night.

The video which was posted on Facebook by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde read: “Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, arrived at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria at exactly 10:35pm on…