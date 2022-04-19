PDP Announces New Dates for Forms Submission, Screening

•All presidential, governorship nomination forms to be submitted tomorrow

•Screening of presidential aspirants starts April 27

Chuks okocha in Abuja

In a revised timetable, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its presidential and governorship aspirants to submit their completed nomination and expression of interest forms latest tomorrow, April 20. PDP also directed senatorial, House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly aspirants to ensure submission of their completed forms by the same date.

A memo made available to THISDAY, and signed by National Organising Secretary of PDP, Umar Barure, also announced the dates for the screening of all categories of aspirants.

According to the documents, the screening of the presidential aspirants would commence April 27, while the governorship aspirants would be screened on April 26. The House of Representatives, senatorial, and House of Assembly aspirants will…