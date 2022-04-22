160m Nigerians Lack Basic Sanitation, Say UNICEF, WHO

Dike Onwuamaeze

A joint report by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) titled: “Progress on Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Africa 2000 to 2020: Five Years into the SDGs,” has shown that Nigeria leads the rest of Africa on open defecation and non-availability of basic hygiene services in 2020.

The report, which was released recently by the two United Nations’ agencies, presented a snapshot of regional estimates for WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) in households, schools and health care facilities in the African Union and assessed progress of five years into the SDG period (2015-2020).

It added that “achieving SDG WASH targets in Africa will require a dramatic acceleration in current rates of progress.”

The report stated that 160 million Nigerians lacked basic sanitation services between 2015 and 2020, which were the years reviewed by the…