2023: Jonathan’s Campaign Posters Flood APC ‘s Secretariat

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appeared to have stepped up his comeback bid as his campaign posters have flooded the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) along with some APC governors had paid a courtesy visit to Jonathan in Bayelsa, fueling suspicion of moves to woo the former president to the party.

The caretaker committee was alleged to have muted the idea of dragging Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the party. But the defunct Caretaker Committee debunked the allegation.

However, Jonathan’s campaign posters pasted on the fence of the party’s secretariat carrying an inscription which reads: “Goodluck Jonathan You Must Run” are currently occupying a conspicuous position on the wall of the party…