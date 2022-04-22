Afe Babalola Explains His Demand for Controversial Interim Govt

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Afe Babalola, yesterday reiterated his call for an interim national government to be set in motion by the current administration, insisting that the security, economy as well as the entire machinery of government has collapsed.

Babalola, who is the Founder, Afe Babalola University, speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, maintained that the current Nigerian constitution remains a fraud which is null and void or at least voidable.

He called on the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the National Assembly to organise and put in place a temporary government which shall oversee the enactment of a new constitution, insisting that the current administration has failed in its duty to ensure that the welfare of Nigerians remains its primary purpose of existence.

The elder statesman argued that the interim government will comprise persons nominated by…