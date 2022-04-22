Buhari: Military Not Doing Enough to End Insecurity Despite Logistics Provided



*Fears situation may linger except citizens offer information*Orders release of kidnapped Kaduna train passengers

*IG justifies police presence in South-east, says attacks on officers no longer tolerated

Deji Elumoye and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a clear indictment, a disappointed President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told the security agencies that they were not doing enough to end the security challenges in the country, despite enormous logistics provided by his administration.

Buhari frowned on the fact that his previous directives to the military to end insecurity in the country had not yielded much results.

He directed all the operational and intelligence agencies to rescue unhurt, all persons kidnapped by terrorists, including those in the recent Kaduna-bound train.

That was as the the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, explained the basis for heavy security presence in the South-east, saying the police would no longer…