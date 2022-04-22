Insecurity: Plateau Resident Doctors Protest Incessant Members’ Kidnap

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Resident doctors at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) yesterday protested the incessant abduction of members, describing it as unacceptable.

The group stressed that the development could hinder its members from delivering efficient services to patients.

The doctors, who took a peaceful protest walk from the gate of the hospital through the administrative building, and round the entire premises of the hospital bore placards with various inscriptions in their hands, such as: ‘Enough is Enough, Stop Kidnapping of Doctors, Save us from Kidnappers, Stop the Harassment of Doctors, Stop Insecurity.’

They lamented that doctors were no longer safe in Plateau state and in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists, spokesman of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NADR), JUTH chapter, Dr. Noel Nnaegbuna lamented that the recent abductions of two of its members in Jos, and the poor and unacceptable…