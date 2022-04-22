Jonathan Speaks on Calls to Contest for President, Says Political Process Ongoing

Adedayo Akinwale

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday reacted to calls that he should contest for President, saying “I cannot tell you I am declaring now, but the political process is still ongoing.”

Jonathan stated this in Abuja while addressing supporters, mostly youth and women who called on him to contest for 2023 presidency.

The supporters who spoke through Comrade Mayor Samuel asked the former president to forgive them because they were deceived by “saboteurs”.

He said their eyes were now opened because those that deceived them were empty.

Samuel urged Jonathan to rescue the country from insecurity, hunger, unemployment, among others.

In his response, Jonathan said: “Yes, you are calling me to come and declare, I cannot tell you I am declaring now, but the political process is still ongoing.”

Details later…