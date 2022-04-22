Stop Demoralising Anti-corruption Agencies, Northern CSOs Tell Buhari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Conference of Northern

States Civil Society Networks, has urged President Muhammudu Buhari to stop demoralising the nation’s anti-corruption agencies and focus on tackling its pressing economic woos.

The CSOs described the granting of pardon to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba States by President Buhari as unfortunate and shocking.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday by its Chairman, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, the group admonished Buhari to, as matter of urgency, reverse his decision on state pardon granted to the corruption convicts in the interest of Nigerian citizens.

The group added that failure of the president to reverse his decision, the conference would be left with no option but to canvass for the support of other CSOs within and outside the country to pass a vote of no…