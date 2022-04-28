2023, NGIGE, ASUU AND THE LIMITS OF FALSEHOOD

Chekwube Chukwunyere argues that Ngige has what it takes to steer the nation out of crisis

As an active labour activist, I have read with dismay the sustained campaign of calumny against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige since he declared his intention to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

After months of consultations with political stakeholders across the country, Ngige declared his intention penultimate Tuesday before a mammoth crowd of APC members and other supporters at his hometown, Alor in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

But, rather than look at Ngige’s enormous leadership potential, fifth columnists in the traditional and social media are taking advantage of the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to undermine this noble ambition. For…