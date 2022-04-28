Cascador Opens 2022 Application for Nigerian Entrepreneurs

Cascador, a ground-breaking program helping mid-stage African entrepreneurs grow their businesses and improve their leadership skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs, has announced the 2022 application opening for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Cascador, launched in 2019 and now in its third year, will host 10 entrepreneurs at the Lagos Business School from October 31st – November 4th 2022 while the application deadline for interested participants is slated for July 1st 2022.

The Cascador program has elevated two successful cohorts of entrepreneurs and their companies through a unique blend of education, mentoring, pitch training and personalized support.

Commenting on the initiative, A US-based biotech entrepreneur, Cascador Co-Founder and CEO of Immunext, Dave DeLucia, noted that “Cascador was founded to fill a notable gap in the accelerator space between start-up-oriented programs and accelerators…