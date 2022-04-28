Johnson: Akwa Ibom Must Move Beyond Where It Is

As the race for 2023 election hots up, NsikakAbasi Johnson, a gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress tells Segun James that he has what it take to make Akwa Ibom a 21st century economy

The season of politics has begun and a lot of people are jostling for political positions and you want to be the governor Akwa Ibom State. Why do you think that you will be?

My vision for Akwa Ibom State is to raise the next generation of young men, leaders who have conscience and love their state totally; be able to stand for the state in the comity of states in Nigeria and will also be able to stand back and look at themselves that the last year after I might left office, they talk about the man who came and has so much hunger about development, he came, saw, he did a lot in the state and left the scene.

The South-south is known to be home to PDP and you want to contest under the APC, do you think there…