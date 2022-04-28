NIGERIA AND THE TAUNTS OF TERRORISTS

Kene Obiezu contends that the ‘giant’ of Africa is naked

Paradoxically, the darkness cast by terrorism over the Giant of Africa has been lightening, lurid and lacerating all at once. It has caused a giant to grope and stutter in the dark until finally forcing it to sit on its rear as Nigeria now does.

On March 28, 2022, a day before the Super Eagles of Nigeria hosted the Black Stars of Ghana to a World Cup Qualifying second leg match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium that promptly ended in jarring disappointment, terrorists stormed a Kaduna-bound train on its way from Abuja. They successfully immobilized the train before unleashing horror on the passengers. Nine persons were killed, many injured and scores abducted. An entire nation has since been deafened by the defeatist reaction of the government to the national disaster.

A full month is about to go by since the heinous attack on Nigeria and its citizens, but the…