OSINBAJO: EXPERIENCE, LOYALTY AND CHARACTER

Yemi Osinbajo is well-groomed to succeed as President of Nigeria, writes Etim Etim

With just a little over a month to the national convention of APC, the true character of the presidential aspirants and their messages are emerging. While Bola Tinubu is harping on his entitlement to the presidency as a ‘’lifelong ambition’’, and is incessantly mouthing the issue of betrayal, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is carefully building his brand as the candidate with a deep experience and exposure who would be ready for the job from day one. On-the-job experience is the main thrust of his campaign, and he is presenting this as his unique selling point that differentiates him from the pack. In his declaration speech, the VP noted that ‘’in this period of seven years, I have served this government in several capacities, and have at the direction of Mr President, represented our country in sensitive high level international engagements’’….