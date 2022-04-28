PONZI SCHEMES AND THEIR NEVER LEARNING VICTIMS

One would have thought that after MMM crashed in 2016, Nigerians would have learnt their lessons when it comes to this quick return on investment schemes. But this is not the case as we have seen the growing cases of ‘crashed’ or ‘frozen investments’.

What is even more worrisome is that despite the repeated warnings by Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigerians still get to ‘invest’ or buy into these schemes with the hope of ‘cashing out’ before it crashes.

A lot of people have attributed the high and zealous patronage of these schemes to poverty. Recent report by the World Bank noted that the number of poor persons in Nigeria will rise to 95.1 million in 2022. This would mean that 6.1 million more persons would have fallen beneath the poverty line between 2020 and 2022, a 6.7% increase.

There’s no doubt that people are becoming increasingly desperate to looking for alternative sources of income to…